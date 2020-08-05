Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction 2020 results

​Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 2020 Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction Program.

Although the Genesee County Fair was cancelled this year, 4-H youth remained committed to raising high quality meat animal projects. The auction was held in an online-only format July 29-30 and featured poultry, goat, lamb, dairy steer, beef steer and hog projects raised by local 4-H youth.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank all of the friends and businesses who supported the 4-H Market Animal Auction by bidding on or purchasing a 4-H project animal.

The 4-H Program would also like to extend a huge thank you to the William Kent Family for providing their online auction services and to the Genesee County Agricultural Society for their dedication in providing a facility for our youth to showcase their project animals.

Above, Madison Harrington, Champion Live Placing Poultry.

4-H Market Poultry Results

Champion Project – Jillian Brewer

Champion Live Placing – Madison Harrington

Reserve Champion Project – Madison Harrington

Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chloe Lamb

Master Showman – Maggie Winspear

Reserve Master Showman – Jillian Brewer

Above, Campbell Riley, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Goat.

4-H Market Goat Results

Champion Project – Campbell Riley

Champion Live Placing – Campbell Riley

Reserve Champion Project – John Riley

Reserve Champion Live Placing – John Riley

Master Showman – Campbell Riley

Reserve Master Showman – Clare Mathes

​

Above, Chelsea Lippert, Champion Live Placing Lamb.

4-H Market Lamb Results

Champion Project – Madelynn Pimm

Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert

Reserve Champion Project – Makayla Sugg

Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert

Master Showman – Madelynn Pimm

Reserve Master Showman – Emily Ehrmentraut

Above, Justin Deleo, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Dairy Steer.

4-H Dairy Steer Results

Champion Project – Justin Deleo

Champion Live Placing – Justin Deleo

Master Showman – Justin Deleo

Rate of Gain – Justin Deleo

​

Above, Caleb Carlson, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Beef Steer.

4-H Beef Steer Results

Champion Project – Caleb Carlson

Champion Live Placing – Caleb Carlson

Reserve Champion Project – Shianne Foss

Reserve Champion Live Placing – Shianne Foss

Master Showman – Caleb Carlson

Reserve Master Showman – Audrey Dorman

Rate of Gain – Shianne Foss

​

Above, Ben Kron, Champion Live Placing Market Hog.

4-H Market Hog Results