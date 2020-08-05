Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction 2020 results
Submitted photos and press release:
Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 2020 Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction Program.
Although the Genesee County Fair was cancelled this year, 4-H youth remained committed to raising high quality meat animal projects. The auction was held in an online-only format July 29-30 and featured poultry, goat, lamb, dairy steer, beef steer and hog projects raised by local 4-H youth.
The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank all of the friends and businesses who supported the 4-H Market Animal Auction by bidding on or purchasing a 4-H project animal.
The 4-H Program would also like to extend a huge thank you to the William Kent Family for providing their online auction services and to the Genesee County Agricultural Society for their dedication in providing a facility for our youth to showcase their project animals.
Above, Madison Harrington, Champion Live Placing Poultry.
4-H Market Poultry Results
- Champion Project – Jillian Brewer
- Champion Live Placing – Madison Harrington
- Reserve Champion Project – Madison Harrington
- Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chloe Lamb
- Master Showman – Maggie Winspear
- Reserve Master Showman – Jillian Brewer
Above, Campbell Riley, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Goat.
4-H Market Goat Results
- Champion Project – Campbell Riley
- Champion Live Placing – Campbell Riley
- Reserve Champion Project – John Riley
- Reserve Champion Live Placing – John Riley
- Master Showman – Campbell Riley
- Reserve Master Showman – Clare Mathes
Above, Chelsea Lippert, Champion Live Placing Lamb.
4-H Market Lamb Results
- Champion Project – Madelynn Pimm
- Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert
- Reserve Champion Project – Makayla Sugg
- Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert
- Master Showman – Madelynn Pimm
- Reserve Master Showman – Emily Ehrmentraut
Above, Justin Deleo, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Dairy Steer.
- Champion Project – Justin Deleo
- Champion Live Placing – Justin Deleo
- Master Showman – Justin Deleo
- Rate of Gain – Justin Deleo
Above, Caleb Carlson, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Beef Steer.
4-H Beef Steer Results
- Champion Project – Caleb Carlson
- Champion Live Placing – Caleb Carlson
- Reserve Champion Project – Shianne Foss
- Reserve Champion Live Placing – Shianne Foss
- Master Showman – Caleb Carlson
- Reserve Master Showman – Audrey Dorman
- Rate of Gain – Shianne Foss
Above, Ben Kron, Champion Live Placing Market Hog.
4-H Market Hog Results
- Champion Project – Cody Carlson
- Champion Live Placing – Ben Kron
- Reserve Champion Project – Cody Carlson
- Reserve Champion Live Placing – Cody Carlson
- Master Showman – Ben Kron
- Reserve Master Showman – Hudson Weber