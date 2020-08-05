Local Matters

August 5, 2020 - 2:35pm

Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction 2020 results

posted by Billie Owens in news, GC 4-H, Market Animal Auction Program 2020.

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who participated in the 2020 Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction Program.

Although the Genesee County Fair was cancelled this year, 4-H youth remained committed to raising high quality meat animal projects. The auction was held in an online-only format July 29-30 and featured poultry, goat, lamb, dairy steer, beef steer and hog projects raised by local 4-H youth.

The Genesee County 4-H Program would like to thank all of the friends and businesses who supported the 4-H Market Animal Auction by bidding on or purchasing a 4-H project animal.

The 4-H Program would also like to extend a huge thank you to the William Kent Family for providing their online auction services and to the Genesee County Agricultural Society for their dedication in providing a facility for our youth to showcase their project animals.

Above, Madison Harrington, Champion Live Placing Poultry.

4-H Market Poultry Results

  • Champion Project – Jillian Brewer
  • Champion Live Placing – Madison Harrington
  • Reserve Champion Project – Madison Harrington
  • Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chloe Lamb
  • Master Showman – Maggie Winspear
  • Reserve Master Showman – Jillian Brewer

Above, Campbell Riley, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Goat.

4-H Market Goat Results 

  • Champion Project – Campbell Riley
  • Champion Live Placing – Campbell Riley
  • Reserve Champion Project – John Riley
  • Reserve Champion Live Placing – John Riley
  • Master Showman – Campbell Riley
  • Reserve Master Showman – Clare Mathes

Above, Chelsea Lippert, Champion Live Placing Lamb.

4-H Market Lamb Results

  • Champion Project – Madelynn Pimm
  • Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert
  • Reserve Champion Project – Makayla Sugg
  • Reserve Champion Live Placing – Chelsea Lippert
  • Master Showman – Madelynn Pimm
  • Reserve Master Showman – Emily Ehrmentraut

 Above, Justin Deleo, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Dairy Steer.

4-H Dairy Steer Results
  • Champion Project – Justin Deleo
  • Champion Live Placing – Justin Deleo
  • Master Showman – Justin Deleo
  • Rate of Gain – Justin Deleo

 Above, Caleb Carlson, Champion Project and Champion Live Placing Beef Steer.

4-H Beef Steer Results

  • Champion Project – Caleb Carlson
  • Champion Live Placing – Caleb Carlson
  • Reserve Champion Project – Shianne Foss
  • Reserve Champion Live Placing – Shianne Foss
  • Master Showman – Caleb Carlson
  • Reserve Master Showman – Audrey Dorman
  • Rate of Gain – Shianne Foss

Above, Ben Kron, Champion Live Placing Market Hog.

4-H Market Hog Results

  • Champion Project – Cody Carlson
  • Champion Live Placing – Ben Kron
  • Reserve Champion Project – Cody Carlson
  • Reserve Champion Live Placing – Cody Carlson
  • Master Showman – Ben Kron
  • Reserve Master Showman – Hudson Weber

