GLOW OUT hosts free educational program on 'Welcoming Schools' Oct. 22 at GO ART!, please RSVP
GLOW OUT is hosting its second educational program on "Welcoming Schools" at GO ART!, located at 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
The presenter for this program is Carole Ebersole-Weis, who is the WNY coordinator for the Human Rights Campaign, which is the largest LGBTQ advocacy group and political lobbying organization in the United States.
There will be a Q-and-A session with Ebersole-Weis following the program.
Light refreshments will be served.
This event is FREE. All are welcomed.
RSVP to Gregory Hallock at GO ART! 585-343-9313.