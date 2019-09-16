September 16, 2019 - 5:08pm
GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour is Sunday
posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, art, Open Studio Tour, batavia, east bethany, corfu, alexander, Le Roy.
GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour in Genesee County will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22. (The time frame was not provided.)
This year's participants are:
- David Burke art (David Burke, Ell Bee Arts (Lyndsay Baker), Miranda Fix (Linda Fix), at GO ART’s Tavern 2.o.1, 201 E. Main St., Batavia;
- Ivy Lane/The Potter’s Nest (Jean Grinnell) – 3384 Broadway Road, Alexander;
- Art a la Carte (Kimberly Argenta) – 39 Jackson St., Batavia;
- Shelley Acquard Moore art (Shelley Acquard) – 9510 Alleghany Road, Corfu;
- the ART of Mandy (Mandy Humphrey), 20 Main St., Le Roy;
- Julie Lambert Coleman – 44 Summit St., Le Roy;
- Eric Wulfgang – 23 Lincoln Ave., Le Roy;
- Bethany Arts and Antiques (Terry Weber) – 5769 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany.
For a map of the tour locations, click here.
For more information, contact GO ART! at 343-9313, or email Executive Director Gregory Hallock at: [email protected]