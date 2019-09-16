GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour is Sunday

GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour in Genesee County will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22. (The time frame was not provided.)

This year's participants are:

David Burke art (David Burke, Ell Bee Arts (Lyndsay Baker), Miranda Fix (Linda Fix), at GO ART’s Tavern 2.o.1, 201 E. Main St., Batavia; Ivy Lane/The Potter’s Nest (Jean Grinnell) – 3384 Broadway Road, Alexander; Art a la Carte (Kimberly Argenta) – 39 Jackson St., Batavia; Shelley Acquard Moore art (Shelley Acquard) – 9510 Alleghany Road, Corfu; the ART of Mandy (Mandy Humphrey), 20 Main St., Le Roy; Julie Lambert Coleman – 44 Summit St., Le Roy; Eric Wulfgang – 23 Lincoln Ave., Le Roy; Bethany Arts and Antiques (Terry Weber) – 5769 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany.

For a map of the tour locations, click here.

For more information, contact GO ART! at 343-9313, or email Executive Director Gregory Hallock at: [email protected]