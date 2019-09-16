Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

September 16, 2019 - 5:08pm

GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour is Sunday

posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, art, Open Studio Tour, batavia, east bethany, corfu, alexander, Le Roy.

GO ART!'s annual Open Studio Tour in Genesee County will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22. (The time frame was not provided.)

This year's participants are:

  1. David Burke art (David Burke, Ell Bee Arts (Lyndsay Baker), Miranda Fix (Linda Fix), at GO ART’s Tavern 2.o.1, 201 E. Main St., Batavia;
  2. Ivy Lane/The Potter’s Nest (Jean Grinnell) – 3384 Broadway Road, Alexander;
  3. Art a la Carte (Kimberly Argenta) – 39 Jackson St., Batavia;
  4. Shelley Acquard Moore art (Shelley Acquard) – 9510 Alleghany Road, Corfu;
  5. the ART of Mandy (Mandy Humphrey), 20 Main St., Le Roy;
  6. Julie Lambert Coleman – 44 Summit St., Le Roy;
  7. Eric Wulfgang – 23 Lincoln Ave., Le Roy;
  8. Bethany Arts and Antiques (Terry Weber) – 5769 Ellicott Street Road, East Bethany.

For a map of the tour locations, click here.

For more information, contact GO ART! at 343-9313, or email Executive Director Gregory Hallock at: [email protected]

Calendar

September 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button