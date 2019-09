The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Chris Humel from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8th, at GO ART!, located in historic Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia.

Humel will be doing a hands-on demonstation in cartooning.

Non-members welcome with a $5 fee.

Cartoon images, courtesy of Chris Humel.