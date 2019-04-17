Hawley announces expansion of Gold Star Families' Scholarship

A statement sent today from Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) following the expansion of the MERIT Scholarship to veterans who lose their lives or become disabled in the line of duty.

“Gold Star Families and disabled veterans have been neglected for far too long and today we are finally righting an injustice and fulfilling our obligation to them," Hawley said. "We will never be able to fully repay our veterans and servicemembers for their role in protecting our nation but I am proud to have led the statewide bipartisan effort to see that the MERIT Scholarship is expanded.

"It is paramount to cover all of our nation’s heroes and their families under this program, and I thank Governor Cuomo for doing the right thing.”