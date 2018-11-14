Hawley announces nearly $6 million in funding for bridge and culvert projects

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) today announced nearly $6 million in funding will be injected into six, much-needed bridge and culvert repairs in Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties as part of the BRIDGE-NY program that was a component of last year’s state budget.

A recent study by CNBC ranked New York’s infrastructure as some of the worst in the nation, with 10.5 percent of bridges ranked as deficient and 60 percent of roads classified as in poor or mediocre condition.

“I am very pleased to see our hard-fought victory for more upstate infrastructure funding is finally yielding tangible results,” Hawley said. “At a time when too many lawmakers set their sights on funneling more and more of our resources to fix downstate calamities like the MTA and LaGuardia Airport, it is more important than ever to focus on addressing upstate’s needs and that starts with our deficient roads, bridges and highways.

"Rest assured, maintaining the longevity of programs like BRIDGE-NY, PAVE-NY and increasing CHIPs funding will be among my top priorities come next year’s session.”

A list of BRIDGE-NY projects in the 139th Assembly District is as follows: