May 15, 2020 - 7:44pm

Hawley asks Cuomo to allow religious institutions to open early

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, steve hawley, New York on PAUSE, religious institutions, news.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley has signed a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking him to reconsider allowing religious institutions to open and host services earlier than previously indicated.

With Western New York leading the charge to reopen the state, Hawley understands the value these religious institutions have to the community, and how supportive it can be knowing these institutions are readily available.

“If we follow the proper procedures – adequate distancing, wearing face coverings, and remaining hygienic – I think these institutions, should they choose, ought to be able to conduct services,” Hawley said. “The good spiritual health of a community can help make this transition a lot smoother for everyone.”

