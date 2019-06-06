Hawley fights Downstate push to allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses
Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the Assembly Transportation Committee’s passage of a bill granting driver’s licenses to undocumented individuals:
“This is a dangerous proposal that diminishes the responsibility and efforts of those here legally to play by the rules, obey our laws and obtain a driver’s license.
“This creates myriad issues for law enforcement and illegal drivers obtaining insurance, not to mention the safety issue posed on our roads that will be faced by other drivers unsure if the person next to them is familiar with traffic procedures and laws that keep us all safe.
“For the Majority to waste time on legislation that, when polled, is opposed by 61 percent of the public statewide, is a total waste of time and insulting to the struggling middle class who need our help in these waning days of session.
“Whether this is a political stand against President Trump, or an effort to score points with their radical base. We should never reward those with handouts who have already proved to break the law.”
This situation is a bit more complex than the simplistic "them feriners don't deserve licenses" framing Hawley is using...
Studies have show that when illegal aliens are given the opportunity to get drivers licenses the roads become safer. Like citizens and legal residents, they study for the test and learn how to drive more safely. If they are prohibited from getting licenses, some of the incentives of learning how to drive safely are removed, and the unlicensed drivers are more of a hazard.
Ironically, Hawley references this in his statement - “This creates myriad issues for law enforcement and illegal drivers obtaining insurance, not to mention the safety issue posed on our roads that will be faced by other drivers unsure if the person next to them is familiar with traffic procedures and laws that keep us all safe." If illegals are allowed to get licenses, they will have learned the rules of the road. Without a license, there is truly uncertainty.
I've been torn about this myself, but in the long run I'd rather see everybody on the road having been properly trained.
