Hawley fights Downstate push to allow undocumented people to get driver's licenses

Statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley on the Assembly Transportation Committee’s passage of a bill granting driver’s licenses to undocumented individuals:

“This is a dangerous proposal that diminishes the responsibility and efforts of those here legally to play by the rules, obey our laws and obtain a driver’s license.

“This creates myriad issues for law enforcement and illegal drivers obtaining insurance, not to mention the safety issue posed on our roads that will be faced by other drivers unsure if the person next to them is familiar with traffic procedures and laws that keep us all safe.

“For the Majority to waste time on legislation that, when polled, is opposed by 61 percent of the public statewide, is a total waste of time and insulting to the struggling middle class who need our help in these waning days of session.

“Whether this is a political stand against President Trump, or an effort to score points with their radical base. We should never reward those with handouts who have already proved to break the law.”