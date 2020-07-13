Hawley joins in support of law enforcement during today's Zoom press conference

Submitted image and press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting law enforcement after participating in a Zoom press conference led by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.

On a Zoom call this morning, Barclay reaffirmed the entire Conference’s support for law enforcement members across the state. Hawley wants it to be known that he is in full agreement.

“The ridicule and disrespect our law enforcement officials have received in the wake of George Floyd’s murder are unacceptable,” Hawley said. “I have said time and again I am all for peaceful protests, and there are points the protestors are making that are well met.

"But we need to recognize that for true change to happen, we need to give those in the system a chance to work with their communities and adapt to the needs of their citizens. Bail reform doesn’t make law enforcement jobs easier, and neither does the repeal of 50-A. These officers need our support to make the change we want to see from them.”

Barclay was joined on his Zoom call by New York State Sheriff’s Association President and Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy, New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Town of Greece Police Chief Patrick D. Phelan, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino, along with Hawley himself.

Each participant shared their perspective on the changing nature of law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, and expressed their willingness to work with local communities to improve, while also sharing the struggles that come with the job of law enforcement.