Hawley on Veterans Day: A time for remembrance and thanks

A statement from Assemblyman Steve Hawley:

As we approach Veterans Day weekend, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is urging his constituents and all New Yorkers to reserve some time to speak to and thank a veteran or current service member for their dedication and sacrifice to preserving our way of life.

Hawley, the son of a veteran, served seven years in the Ohio Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves and reached the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

“Military service runs deep in my family and Veterans Day will always hold a special place in my heart,” Hawley said. “Whether it be my annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., to give back to local veterans or my efforts in Albany, I try to improve the lives of our active military and veterans consistently throughout the year.”

Hawley is a true champion in Albany for our current and retired military members in Albany. When Downstate politician blocked a bill earlier this year to provide free college tuition to Gold Star families, Hawley launched a national campaign to ensure that the dependents of our state’s heroes receive the benefits they deserve, and ultimately was successful.

“Our veterans display a tremendous amount of sacrifice and dedication to preserving our way of life and their actions have helped shape our country into the pinnacle of liberty and success,” Hawley continued. “I encourage all my constituents and New Yorkers alike to take time this weekend to thank a veteran for their service and pray for those who are still fighting overseas.”

Hawley sponsors several pieces of legislation to make the “Campaign Service Medal” more inclusive, help veterans start small businesses and remove admission fees for veterans to state parks. Hawley also played a pivotal role in ushering in the Veterans Buy-back Bill that allows vets to purchase up to three years of military service back from the state in exchange for a credit toward their public pension.