Hawley's 12th Patriot Trip for vets is Sept. 19-22, cost is $400

Submitted photo and press release from Assemblyman Steve Hawley's office:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced today that his annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., will take place Sept. 19 – 22.

This will mark the 12th year Hawley has hosted the trip which allows local veterans and their family members to visit a host of famous military memorials in the Washington, D.C., area. The group will be staying in the Bethesda (Md.) Marriott Hotel.

Hawley, serving on the Assembly Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2006, was influential in expanding college benefits for the spouses and dependents of deceased and disabled veterans earlier this year.

Please note that only veterans who have never been on the trip before may sign up now. After Aug. 1, veterans who have been on the trip before and those living outside of the 139th Assembly District may apply. Each veteran can invite one guest.

The approximate cost of the trip is $400 per person and that includes meals, transportation and admission to the memorials.

“The Patriot Trip is one of my favorite events throughout the year,” Hawley said. “This trip was inspired by Mike Paduchak, a World War II veteran, who asked me to come together with local veterans and host a trip to Washington, D.C.

"Through the experiences of my father, veterans I have met during previous year’s trips, and my own service in the military, I have gained a tremendous understanding and admiration for the sacrifices endured by our veterans. It is for these reasons that I continue the Patriot Trip each year and have solidified it as one of the staples of my service to our community.”

If you or a veteran you know want more information about this year’s Patriot Trip XII, please call 585-589-5780 or email [email protected]. To view photos from previous years, use this following link.

Attractions Hawley plans to visit this year on the trip include:

White House (**Guests who want to visit the White House must sign up and have a deposit prior to June 30**)

Gettysburg

Capitol

Air Force Memorial

Pentagon/911 Memorial

World War II Memorial

Korean Memorial

Vietnam Memorial

Stephen F, Udvar Hazy Museum

Arlington National Cemetery

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Tomb of the Unknowns