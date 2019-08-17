Hazardous weather outlook -- thunderstorms, damaging winds and hail, high afternoon temperatures

A hazardous weather outlook for Genesee County and portions of Western New York was issued this morning.

Thunderstorms are likely today. The storms could become quite strong during the midday and early afternoon with the greatest threat from the storms being localized damaging winds and hail.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will again be possible on Sunday with the risk for another round of localized damaging winds and hail.

Afternoon apparent temperatures Sunday through Tuesday may reach the lower 90s or higher. Keep in mind that heat advisories are issued when apparent temperatures reach at least 95 for two consecutive hours.