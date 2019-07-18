Heat advisory in effect from noon Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday

The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a heat advisory for noon Friday, July 19, through 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20. for portions of Western and North Central New York.

A few brief rounds of thunderstorms are also expected Friday through Sunday night. A few of these storms may be severe, with isolated damaging winds and torrential downpours.

Heat index values of up to 100 degrees are expected during the day Friday and Saturday. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with continued muggy conditions Friday night.

Prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity may lead to heat related illnesses that require immediate medical attention.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Drink plenty of fluids; stay in an air-conditioned room; stay out of the sun; and check in on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.