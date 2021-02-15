Heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions forecast from 7 tonight through Tuesday at 1 p.m.

From the National Weather Service office in Buffalo:

A Winter Storm Warning with heavy snow -- 7 to 14 inches -- takes effect this evening at 7 o'clock for Genesee County and the City of Batavia, in fact for all of Western and Central New York.

It will be in place until 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow along the south shores of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS -- Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions.