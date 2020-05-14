Helping Gregory of GO ART! -- Online art auction kicks off tomorrow, plus gift basket and beer raffle tix for sale

From Teresa Tamfer, Batavia Society of Artists:

GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock (above file photo) has been diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. Hallock has done so much to promote arts and culture and all things good in the Genesee/Orleans area and it is our time to help him.

Medical treatments and life itself have become increasingly more difficult now that COVID-19 has occurred. Please consider joining us in helping Hallock with costs of medical treatments.

A fundraiser planned earlier this year was postponed due to the pandemic. Since then, we've decided to hold one online.

​The fundraiser is a collaboration between the Batavia Society of Artists and the GO ART! Board.

We are selling tickets $20 each for a Kegerator and a half keg of beer donated by Eli Fish Brewing Co. There are still tickets available by going to: http://bataviasocietyofartists.simplesite.com/

We are also having an online gift basket and art raffle on Facebook starting tomorrow, May 15 and ending at 6 p.m. May 29th with drawing of the Kegerator winner on Facebook live.

All the baskets and art to be raffled will be posted on this event page on Friday, May 15th.

During that two-week time period, please bid an amount you want to pay for the item in the comments of the picture.

We have lots of great items! Be sure to take a look!

Items can be delivered to the winners within a reasonable distance of Batavia. They can also be shipped at an added cost to the auction winner to cover shipping costs.