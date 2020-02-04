Hops for Hope to benefit Michael Napoleone foundation is Feb. 16 at Eli Fish

Press release:

Hops for Hope to benefit the Michael Napoleone Memorial Foundation will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Eli Fish Brewing Company.

The brewery, located at 109 Main St. in Downtown Batavia, will be releasing a new Hope Lager for the event.

There will be a Cornhole Tournament with prizes and a Yeti Cooler Raffle. Commemorative glasses for the cost of $20 will enter you into a large cash prize drawing! It will be a “Sunday Funday"!

All of the proceeds from the new beer sale, along with the sale of several other items, will go to the foundation, which assists families undergoing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis, provides funding to youth activities through their grant, and supports research for pediatric blood cancers.

Join us for an afternoon of “Hope” … listening to the music of the OHMS Band, purchasing a commemorative glass, participate in some games, purchase raffle tickets, buy some apparel and just spend a Sunday afternoon with friends.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 and include live music and appetizer stations provided by Eli Fish. Go to elifishbrewing.com for details or call 585-861-0550 or 585-409-3275 for questions.