Hospital and Blue Pearl Yoga team up to offer discounts on yoga classes for UMMC workers

Press release:

United Memorial Medical Center and Blue Pearl Yoga have joined together to bring the benefits of yoga to their employees. This week is designated as UMMC week at Blue Pearl Yoga Studio, 200 E. Main St. in Batavia.

Employees who show their UMMC work badge will receive deep discounts for yoga classes, promoting the hospital’s overall intention to support their employees' health and personal wellness goals.

The health benefits of yoga are very real. Much more than a trend in America, this 5,000-year-old practice has withstood the test of time, and modern scientific studies has proven its effectiveness. Yoga can increase flexibility, build strength and improve balance.

There’s a vast and growing body of research on how yoga improves health concerns including: chronic pain, obesity, fatigue, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, and high blood pressure, to name a few.

Because of the mind-body connection in yoga, it is a wonderful practice for stress relief, relaxation and focus. It is essentially, self-care.

Burnout is common among healthcare workers, and the hospital has offered a variety of healthy activities and tips for team members this month. The focus is on recharging and caring for themselves as they care for patients and our community.

