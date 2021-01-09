Local Matters


January 9, 2021 - 7:46pm

House fire reported in Village of Le Roy at 61 Mill St.

posted by Billie Owens in news, fire, Le Roy, scanner.

A house fire is reported in the Village of Le Roy at 61 Mill St.; the location is between Wright Avenue and Pleasant Street. Smoke and flames are showing. Le Roy, Bergen, and City of Batavia fire departments are responding.

UPDATE 7:53 p.m.: Fire is out. City fire is to return to quarters, per Le Roy command. Bergen is to stand by in Le Roy's fire headquarters. The roadway(s) in the vacinity of Mill Street to be shut down temporarily.

