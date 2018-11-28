Local Matters

November 28, 2018 - 5:32pm

House fire reported on Fairway Drive in Batavia

posted by Billie Owens in fire, batavia, news.

A residential structure fire is reported at 13 Fairway Drive in Batavia. Black smoke is inside the residence. Town of Batavia Fire Department is responding. The location is between Valley Drive and South Main Street Road.

UPDATE 5:33 p.m.: It's now said to be a kitchen fire.

UPDATE 5:41 p.m.: The City's Fast Team responded. The City's third platoon is called to headquarters.

UPDATE 5:56 p.m.: There was an issue with the furnace and a repair person was already in the home working on the unit when the black smoke appeared. City fire is ventilating. There were no flames, nor was there any structural damage.

