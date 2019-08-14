Kitten bonanza at Petco this Sunday

It will be raining kittens at Petco from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 18.

Kittens of all colors, shapes, sizes, personalities, males and females will be visiting Petco from their foster homes. Foster parents will be on hand to answer any questions and help you find the purrrfect kitty friend!

Volunteers for Animals will be accepting adoption applications on kittens not yet old enough for adoption.

Kittens ready for forever homes will be $60, which includes vaccines, testing, and neutering or spaying.

Petco is located at 4226 Veterans Memorial Drive in Towne Center at Batavia.