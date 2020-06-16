Local Matters

June 16, 2020 - 1:28pm

Large fire involving grass and building materials is reported in Byron

posted by Billie Owens in news, fire, byron, scanner.

A large grass fire also involving building materials is reported at 7120 Byron Road. The location is between Route 262 and Cochran Road. Byron and South Byron fire departments are responding.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: A deputy in Bethany is also responding to the scene.

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.: Byron command reports the fire is out.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m.: Byron command puts the assignment in service "with a warning given" to the person burning the building materials.

