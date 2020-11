A lawn mower caught on fire at 6441 Mill Pond Road in Byron, which spread to the grass around it, and a structure is 20 feet away. Byron and South Byron fire departments are responding.

"We have a fully involved lawn mower," says a first responder on scene.

UPDATE 1:21 p.m.: Byron command reports fire is out.

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: The Byron and South Byron fire assignment is back in service.