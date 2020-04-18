Le Roy medics grateful to Max Pies Furniture for donation of mattresses

Submitted photos and press release:

Sleep can be a rare commodity for first responders, especially during this unprecedented time in our country. When Le Roy Ambulance Service needed new mattresses, a local business stepped up.

Le Roy Ambulance would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Max Pies Furniture in Batavia for donating two high-quality twin mattress sets to help ensure that their first responders have a comfortable place to rest.

“We can be very busy, and there are some nights when we only get a couple of hours sleep,” Le Roy Ambulance’s Deputy Chief Chris Scopano said. “Their donation will help ensure that those few precious hours are spent on comfortable mattresses.”

Le Roy Ambulance responds to calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

“We are beyond thankful for people like Steve Pies and his family for all of their support,” Scopano said. “Their donation shows that they really care about the first responders who are working hard to protect and serve our communities.”