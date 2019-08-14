Mark Your Calendar: Batavia Walk to End Alzheimer's is Sept. 21

From the Alzheimer's Association of WNY:

The Batavia Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21.

It is part of the global Walk to End Alzheimer’s -- the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, approximately 750 individuals from the greater Genesee County area — family members, caregivers, employers, friends and persons living with dementia — will honor all those impacted by the disease and fight for a world without Alzheimer’s.

Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at 278 Bank St. in Batavia is hosting the event, which beings and ends there.

Proceeds from the walk ensure the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter can continue to provide supportive services and education at no cost, while raising awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and Association services all across the Genesee Valley.

While there is no fee to register or participate, we strongly encourage participants to fundraise to contribute to the cause and the Chapter offers a number of tools and materials to help with fundraising.

The Center’s outdoor park offers space to enjoy snacks and refreshments, visit with local vendors, and buy basket and 50/50 raffle tickets, while the roughly two-mile walk route offers a pleasant stroll through a lovely neighborhood.

Register today at alz.org/Walk and start fundraising to earn terrific incentives, including the 2019 purple Walk T-shirt.

Please call (716) 626-0600 or 800-272-3900 with any questions.