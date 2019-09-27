Mark Your Calendar: Notre Dame Athletic Hall of Fame to honor 10 people Nov. 9

Press release:

Notre Dame High School is proud to announce that its 2019 Athletic Hall of Fame Induction will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at Notre Dame High School.

This fall’s program will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a dinner at 6:30. The alumni student-athlete, contributor, service awards and 1967-1969 Varsity Wrestling program recognition portion of the program to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this annual event will be $45/person and a table for 10/$400.

Tickets will be available through the Notre Dame Advancement Office [585] 343-2783, ext. 106, or visit the Community Tab on the Notre Dame website.

Notre Dame High School is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

Inductees to be honored will include:

Richard O'Connor -- Class of '64

Robert Beyer -- Class of '80

Amy Dwyer -- Class of '83

Maureen Del Plato Braunscheidel -- Class of '97

Christopher Sabato -- Class of '98

Jennifer Sutherland Forsyth -- Class of '00

Members of the 1967, 1968 and 1969 ND Varsity Wrestling Teams