Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 17, 2020 - 2:17pm

Melted electrical outlet prompts evacuation of Jackson Street apartments

posted by Billie Owens in batavia, fire, news, scanner.

City firefighters are on scene at 111 Jackson St. after a resident there reported the smell of smoke. The resident alerted others in the building and it was evacuated. Command reports finding a melted electrical outlet in an upstairs apartment.

Mercy medics are responding in non-emergency mode for a report of someone with burns.

The location is between Highland Park and Watson Street in the city.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: The patient was a sign-off. City fire is back in service.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button