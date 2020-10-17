Melted electrical outlet prompts evacuation of Jackson Street apartments

City firefighters are on scene at 111 Jackson St. after a resident there reported the smell of smoke. The resident alerted others in the building and it was evacuated. Command reports finding a melted electrical outlet in an upstairs apartment.

Mercy medics are responding in non-emergency mode for a report of someone with burns.

The location is between Highland Park and Watson Street in the city.

UPDATE 2:25 p.m.: The patient was a sign-off. City fire is back in service.