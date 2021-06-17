Local Matters

June 17, 2021 - 9:59am

Motorcycle vs. woodchuck accident reported in Darien

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Darien, scanner, wildlife.

A motorcycle vs. woodchuck accident with injuries is reported in the Town of Darien at Colby and Sharrick roads. The bike rider has a leg injury. Corfu Fire Department is responding along with Mercy medics. Law enforcement is on scene.

UPDATE 10:09 a.m.: The motorcyclist, in addition to having upper left leg pain, has an injured right eye and some abrasions on his right side. The woodchuck is reportedly deceased.

UPDATE 10:28 a.m.: There's a tree down, which is causing an unknown-type wire to bow about five feet off the ground. A first responder says it's not in the roadway or and there's no footpath, so it's not impeding traffic.

