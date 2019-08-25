Local Matters

August 25, 2019 - 7:51am

Muckdogs win series with State College, but fall in final game, 1-0

posted by Billie Owens in sports, baseball, muckdogs.

Above and below: Muckdogs catcher Dustin Skelton was an offensive bright spot for Batavia Saturday night going 2-for-3.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs had outstanding pitching Saturday night but could not get a run across in a 1-0 loss to State College (Pa.).

Batavia (37-30) keeps the half-game lead in first place in the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division as West Virginia (36-30) lost to Auburn.

Batavia is home today at 5:05 p.m. as it is Kids Day at the park.

Easton Lucas had a strong start for Batavia, throwing a no-hitter with one strikeout through 3.2 innings allowing two walks and no runs.

Bryan Hoeing took the hard-luck loss, giving up one run in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts and no walks. Josh Simpson tossed two shutout no-hit innings.

The offensive bright spot for Batavia was catcher Dustin Skelton who had two hits. Skelton was an 18th-round draft pick of the Miami Marlins out of Mississippi State.

Harrison Dinicola and Julian Infante had hits.

Batavia is also home on Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Tuesday is a special 11:05 a.m. start.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

