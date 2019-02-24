February 24, 2019 - 3:24pm
National Grid Outage Map: 1,018 customers in Genesee County without power
posted by Billie Owens in news, weather, power outage, genesee county, notify.
According to the National Grid Outage Map, which they update every 15 minutes, there are currently 1,018 Genesee County customers without power. They are still assessing damages.
A total of 26,948 customers are served here by the utility company.
To view the interactive map, click here.
UPDATE 4:03 p.m.: Checked the map and nothing has changed since we first posted it at 3:24 p.m.
UPDATE 5:16 p.m.: There's been an uptick in the number of Genesee County customers without power. National Grid reports 1,066 customers without power, up from 1,018 almost two hours ago.
Recent comments