Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 13, 2020 - 2:33pm

ND Basketball Coach Rapone to be honored after Section V playoff game Feb. 25

posted by Billie Owens in Coach Mike Rapone, notre dame high school, sports, basketball.

Press release:

The Notre Dame High School family will be honoring the legacy of excellence of Notre Dame Basketball Coach Mike Rapone (Class of ’71) with a reception in the school cafeteria following the boys Section V playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Coach Rapone currently has 697 career victories as he coaches in his 40th season here at Notre Dame. The 697 wins make him the all-time leader in Section V coaching victories with the second place coach more than 150 wins behind.  

He began his coaching career at his grade school alma mater, Holy Family School in Le Roy in the 1972-73 season. During his four years at Holy Family, he guided the team to four straight Parochial School League championships.

Hired as the JV coach at Notre Dame at the beginning 1976-77 season, he led his teams to three winning seasons including the only undefeated season ever produced during our time in the Bishop Smith League in Buffalo.

Rapone took over the varsity team for the 1981-82 season and promptly won the first of his record nine Section V Titles in his opening year.

As impressive as Rapone’s coaching resume is, what is even more impressive is his love for Notre Dame and all its students. This is evident through his daily commitment to our school, and his constant effort to ensure that each student has the best possible high school experience.

We hope that you can all join in the celebration on Feb. 25 at Notre Dame, 73 Union St. in Batavia.

Highlights of Mike Rapone's 40-year Varsity Basketball Career:

  • #1 in NYS active coaching victories – 697;
  • #1 in Section V coaching victories – 697;
  • #1 in Section V coaching championships – 9;
  • Has guided ND to the highest winning percentage in all classification of Section V since 1975;
  • Only coach in Section V history to win championships in 4 different classifications;
  • 2 New York State Championships 1992 & 2001;
  • 31 Genesee Region League Championships;
  • 18 Section V title game appearances with 9 championships;
  • Section V Tournament #1 seed 17 times;
  • 5 NYS Far West Regional Championships;
  • 81 percent career winning percentage;
  • Averaging 17.5 per year wins over 40 seasons;
  • 18 of 20 teams have earned NYS Scholar Athlete recognition;
  • Has coached 21 of the Top 25 Scorers in ND history;
  • 2013 Team was Board 60 Sportsmanship Award Winner;
  • 1996 Inducted into Notre Dame High School Athletic Hall of Fame;
  • 2016 Inducted into Section V Basketball Hall of Fame.

Basketball Coaching Timeline of Mike Rapone                   

  • 12/05/1980                  First Coaching Victory vs. Attica
  • 03/07/1981                  First Section V Championship vs. Romulus
  • 01/07/1986                  Victory #100 vs. Holley
  • 01/15/1992                  Victory #200 vs. Pembroke
  • 03/21/1992                  First New York State Championship vs. Bishop Grimes
  • 03/16/1996                  Inducted into Notre Dame High School Hall of Fame
  • 12/18/1996                  Victory #300 vs. Kendall
  • 03/17/2001                  Second New York State Championship vs. Hamilton
  • 04/06/2001                  Named Section V All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year
  • 12/19/2001                  Victory #400 vs. Elba
  • 01/14/2008                  Victory #500 vs. Kendall
  • 03/03/2010                  Victory #546 Breaking Section V Record vs. Arkport.
  • 01/29/2013                  Victory #600 vs. Kendall
  • 11/05/2016                  Inducted into Section V Basketball Hall of Fame
  • ??/??/2020                  Victory #700

(File photo of Notre Dame Coach Mike Rapone taken in January 2017 by Jim Burns.)

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button