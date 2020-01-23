Newly renovated Notre Dame High School to hold open house Jan. 30

Press release:

Have you seen the new Notre Dame High School? Notre Dame High School will be holding an open house for new and prospective students from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30th.

Come see what the #1-rated high school in the GLOW region has to offer!

Hear about our academic program, fine arts, athletics and inclusive education, meet our staff and tour our newly renovated school.

All eighth- through 12th-grade students and parents/guardians are welcome!

The school was founded in 1951. It a private, Roman Catholic high school within the Diocese of Buffalo. It is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.