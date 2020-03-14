No cases of COVID-19 so far in Genesee County, health department is proactive as things 'rapidly evolve'
“There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Genesee and Orleans counties,” said Paul Pettit, director of Genesee & OrleansCounties Departments of Health.
“While the risk of community transmission is currently low, things are rapidly evolving with this outbreak. In response, our departments are proactively taking actions to safeguard our communities.”
The Health Departments are aware of a second positive case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.
“We continue to encourage social distancing where people avoid gathering in public places, limit contact with others; stay home if you are sick; if you are older and/or are immunocompromised with underlying health conditions stay home,” Pettit said.
COVID-19 may cause symptoms including:
Cough
Fever
Trouble breathing
Pneumonia
“It is important to remain calm and focus on trusted, accurate information listed below,” Pettit said. “We understand everyone wants to be updated but want to make sure the information is factual.”
The Health Department will provide updates as appropriate.
For more information about prevention, the state health department has an information call center for questions and answers about travel and symptoms regarding COVID-19. The number is 1-888-364-3065.
Or you can visit the following websites: