No cases of COVID-19 so far in Genesee County, health department is proactive as things 'rapidly evolve'

“There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Genesee and Orleans counties,” said Paul Pettit, director of Genesee & OrleansCounties Departments of Health.

“While the risk of community transmission is currently low, things are rapidly evolving with this outbreak. In response, our departments are proactively taking actions to safeguard our communities.”

The Health Departments are aware of a second positive case of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

“We continue to encourage social distancing where people avoid gathering in public places, limit contact with others; stay home if you are sick; if you are older and/or are immunocompromised with underlying health conditions stay home,” Pettit said.

COVID-19 may cause symptoms including: