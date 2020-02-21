Notre Dame ponies up 300 bucks to fight cancer

On Tuesday, Notre Dame High School in Batavia donated $300 to the Amercian Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer.

According to the program's website, the 25-year-old program operates in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches. It unites coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer, through fundraising and education initiatives.

Submitted photo: Notre Dame High School Varsity Basketball Coach Mike Rapone, left, and Joe LaVare, Community Development manager for the WNY office of the American Cancer Society, based in Amherst.