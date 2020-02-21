Local Matters

February 21, 2020 - 12:55pm

Notre Dame ponies up 300 bucks to fight cancer

posted by Billie Owens in Notre Dame, Coaches for Cancer, charity, sports, batavia.

On Tuesday, Notre Dame High School in Batavia donated $300 to the Amercian Cancer Society's Coaches vs. Cancer.

According to the program's website, the 25-year-old program operates in collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches. It unites coaches and fans nationwide to help the American Cancer Society defeat a common enemy – cancer, through fundraising and education initiatives.

Submitted photo: Notre Dame High School Varsity Basketball Coach Mike Rapone, left, and Joe LaVare, Community Development manager for the WNY office of the American Cancer Society, based in Amherst.

