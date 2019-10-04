Now at the GC Animal Shelter: 'certified pre-owned adult cats'

Many people have heard about CARFAX, the one-stop-shop online for used cars. The Genesee County Animal Shelter's Volunteers For Animals offer their own version, called CATFAX, but it's an in-person opportunity for those interested in "certified pre-owned adult cats."

We're not making this up; they are. (Cleverness credit where cleverness credit is due.)

For only 60 bucks, with zero-percent financing -- cash or check only, you can bring home your very own feline companion.

Features and Specs:

All cats over 1 year old;

All makes and models;

Standard 4-paw drive;

100,000 purr warranty;

Over curtain climbing phase.

Multi-point Inspection:

Spayed or neutered;

Vaccinated;

FIV/FeLV tested;

General grooming;

Flea, earmite, worm treatment.

To test drive your potential pet, or at least check under the hood, visit the Genesee County Animal Shelter at 3841 W. Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia during adoption hours.

Adoption Hours:

Mon‑Fri: 12 ‑ 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. ‑ 4 p.m. Contact the Volunteers For Animals at www.vol4animals.org

Or call the shelter at (585) 343-6410.

Serious inquiries only. Real pets for real people. Must be able to provide food, water, shelter and affection. Those not up to the task need not inquire. Providing catnip, luxury bedding, bejeweled collars, crystal supping dishes, a chaise longue (lounge), and other whimsies optional.

This message has been brought to you as a public service on behalf of fur friends county-wide.