August 23, 2019 - 11:44am

Now is perfect time to start a 4-H Club, there are five easy steps to take

posted by Billie Owens in GC 4-H, agriculture, Announcements.

Press release:

Now is a great time to start a 4-H Club in the Genesee County 4-H Program. The new 4-H Club Year begins Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2020.

The 4-H Program teaches youth life skills through hands on activities in a variety of project areas. Youth ages 5 to 18 years are always welcome to join.  Adult volunteers and new 4-H Clubs are always welcome as well. 

Starting a 4-H Club is fun and easy. You can start a 4-H Club in five easy steps!

How to Start a 4-H Club in 5 Easy Steps:

1.  Complete the New 4-H Volunteer Enrollment Form.

2.  Attend an orientation meeting with 4-H Staff.

3.  Enroll 5 youth in your club (age 5 – 18).

4.  Have members choose a club name.

5.  Plan monthly club meetings and projects with parents and youth.

For more information on starting a 4-H Club or joining the 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131.

