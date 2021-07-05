NWS office in Buffalo issues Hazardous Weather Outlook: heat, humidity, then storms and gusty winds

From the National Weather Service office in Buffalo:

1151 a.m. EDT Monday July 5: Niagara-Orleans-Monroe-Wayne-Northern Cayuga-Oswego-Jefferson-Lewis-Northern Erie-Genesee-Wyoming-Livingston-Ontario-Chautauqua- Cattaraugus-Allegany-Southern Erie.

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for western and north central New York this afternoon and tonight. The combination of heat and increasing humidity levels today may lead to heat index values near advisory levels of 95F inland across the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes region.

Tonight, a cold front will approach and then move into the Lower Lakes with increasing chances for storms. The best chance to see a storm will be just south and east of Lake Ontario.

A Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued with the main threat damaging wind gusts.

Tuesday through Sunday -- a stronger system approaches the Lower Lakes Wednesday with another round of storms. A Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms has been issued for Wednesday afternoon and evening with the main threat damaging wind gusts.