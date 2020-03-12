NYS Public High School Athletic Association postpones winter championships indefinately

From Chris Watson, director of Communications, New York State Public High School Athletic Association, 3/12/20:

Latham -- The New York State Public High School Athletic Assocation winter regional and state championships will be postponed indefinitely.

It is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment.

The impacted events include the NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey, Bowling, Boys and Girls Basketball Regional and State Championships.

NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said “It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule. It has become increasingly more difficult to host these championship events with the number of challenges that have been presented.

"I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”

As information becomes available NYSPHSAA will provide updates.