Possible structure fire reported in Le Roy

A possible structure fire is reported at a business at 53 Church St. in Le Roy. Le Roy fire responding, along with city engine #11.

Village police are on scene. Possibly involves sawdust from a side vent; exterior only. Venting now; building evacuated. Caledonia is also called. All units to proceed until there's confirmation of no smoke or fire.

Orcon Industries is the business located at this address. The vent in question is on the second story.

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.: The city is returning to fire headquarters.

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.: Church Street command says a sawdust vent appears to be faulty; investigating.

UPDATE 11:36 a.m.: Firefighters located a small fire in the dust collectors. It's knocked down and responders are picking up and returning to service.