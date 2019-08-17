Preregister for 'Watching Monarchs' Sept. 7 at GC Park & Forest

Press release:

East Bethany – Capture the last few days of summer with a visit to the butterfly meadow and a journey into their world with the "Watching Monarchs" program at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center.

It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th.

See how butterflies are tagged and released as part of a nationwide Monarch Butterfly Conservation Project.

This program is recommended for ages 4 and up. Kids explore the meadow with nets and bug catchers!

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required , call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Kayla Edmunds at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.