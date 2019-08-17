Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 17, 2019 - 12:01pm

Preregister for 'Watching Monarchs' Sept. 7 at GC Park & Forest

posted by Billie Owens in Monarch butterflies, conservation, news, GC Park & Forest.

Press release:

East Bethany – Capture the last few days of summer with a visit to the butterfly meadow and a journey into their world with the "Watching Monarchs" program at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center.

It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7th.

See how butterflies are tagged and released as part of a nationwide Monarch Butterfly Conservation Project.

This program is recommended for ages 4 and up. Kids explore the meadow with nets and bug catchers!

Cost is $5/person, $10/family. Preregistration is required, call 585-344-1122 to reserve your spot.

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Kayla Edmunds at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.

Calendar

August 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button