Public Health director lauds Senate passage of bill raising legal age to 21 to buy tobacco

A statement from Paul Pettit, public health director for Genesee and Orleans counties and president of the NYSACHO -- New York State Association of County Health Officials:

ALBANY -- “The Senate’s recent passage of Tobacco 21 legislation is another critical and historic step in our fight to prevent millions of New Yorkers from developing tobacco-related illnesses.

"Both houses have now passed the bill and the governor has announced that he plans to sign it into law.

"We enthusiastically await his action and thank him for his support of this lifesaving measure. We are grateful for the leadership of Senator Diane Savino and Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal, who sponsored this legislation in their respective houses, and who worked tirelessly to ensure its passage.