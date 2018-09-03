Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Northern Genesee County until 4:15 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Genesee County.

At 3:12 p.m. the National Weather Service office in Buffalo issued the warning, saying the severe thunderstorm was located near Middleport, or seven miles west of Medina, moving east at 35 mph.

It is in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Expect up to 60 mph winds and up to three-quarters of an inch of hail; damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Byron and Oakfield.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.