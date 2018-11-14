Local Matters

November 14, 2018 - 6:51pm

Silo fire reported on Judge Road in Oakfield

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, Oakfield.

A passerby reports smoke coming from a silo at 2810 Judge Road in Oakfield. The location is between Maltby and Hutton roads. Oakfield Fire Department is responding.

