November 14, 2018 - 6:51pm
Silo fire reported on Judge Road in Oakfield
A passerby reports smoke coming from a silo at 2810 Judge Road in Oakfield. The location is between Maltby and Hutton roads. Oakfield Fire Department is responding.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
A passerby reports smoke coming from a silo at 2810 Judge Road in Oakfield. The location is between Maltby and Hutton roads. Oakfield Fire Department is responding.
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments