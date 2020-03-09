Smoke and flames seen at residence at 31 Summit Street in the city

Smoke is reported coming from a residence at 31 Summit St. in the city. Some callers also report flames showing. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.: It's a working house fire. It's gone to a second alarm. Alexander's Fast Team and Darien's Rescue unit are called to the scene along with Mercy medics. Town of Batavia fire is asked to stand by in quarters.

The location is between Washington Avenue and East Main Street.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m.: No injuries were reported, according to Chief Stefano Napolitano. The fire started on the back porch.

UPDATE 6:57 p.m.: There was a significant amount of fire on the backside of the residence when firefighters arrived, the chief said, but the fire was knocked down quickly and firefighters are doing overhaul and trying to ascertain how the blaze began. The chief said residents self-extricated after neighbors started pounding on their windows to alert them. Early detection devices did not go off because the fire was contained to a rear mud porch and there was no extension into the main structure or the basement. Chief Napolitano said residents were "very lucky." One of the two downstairs residents was asleep when the fire broke out; both got out along with their two dogs. Their cat was rescued and given air by Mercy EMS, which revived the animal. A lone female who lives upstairs also got out OK.

Top photo by Howard Owens.

Photo by Mike Pettinella.

UPDATE: Photos below by Frank Capuano.