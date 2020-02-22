February 22, 2020 - 12:57pm
'Spay-ghetti Dinner' March 14 at Notre Dame HS will benefit GC shelter animals
Volunteers for Animals at the Genesee County Animal Shelter will host a "Spay-ghetti Dinner" in the Notre Dame High School cafeteria on Saturday, March 14.
Time is 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. -- eat in or take out.
Dinner includes spaghetti with homemade sauce and meatballs, salad, bread, cookies, and a beverage.
Tickets cost $10 each; $5 for children age 12 and under.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, basket raffles, and fun!
Notre Dame is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.