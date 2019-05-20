Spots still available for Environmental Science Camp at GC Park & Forest, deadline is June 24

East Bethany – Spots are still open for Environmental Science Camp at the Genesee County Park & Forest!

This weeklong adventure includes wildlife surveys, field and stream studies, outdoor recreation, a K9-assisted investigation, a field trip, and more. This camp is for students entering seventh – 10th grade.

Camp meets Monday through Friday, July 8th – 12th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Interpretive Nature Center at the Genesee County Park & Forest. All materials, lunch and snacks are provided each day along with a camp T-shirt.

Cost is $95/camper for the entire week. Registration deadline is Monday, June 24th.

To register, download the registration form from our website here.

Print it out and return the completed forms with payment to:

(Main Office)

Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center

153 Cedar St.

Batavia, NY 14020

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Shannon Lyaski at [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.