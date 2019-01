A stove fire is reported at 136 Pearl St., upper apartment, in the city. The unit is being evacuated. City fire is responding.

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.: Now the city's second platoon is requested to the scene "for the apartment fire."

UPDATE 1:50 p.m.: Fourth platoon is called to the station on Evans Street. Second platoon is paged a second time to respond to the blaze.