Strong winds topple telephone pole onto house in Byron, trapping residents

A telephone pole fell onto a house at 6281 Walker Corners Road in Byron. No word on injuries. Byron and South Byron fire departments are responding. "Residents are trapped," says a dispatcher. A Sheriff's deputy is heading there to check on residents.

Multiple power, phone and cable lines and signs and trees are down countywide and multiple alarms for fire and burglary have been called in due to strong winds during the early morning hours. Emergency responders have been very busy.

According to the National Weather Service, a powerful winter storm with snow, ice, heavy rain, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding hit much of the eastern United States Saturday and is expected to wind down today. Gusty winds are anticipated behind the storm which is why wind advisories are issued across a large portion of the eastern United States, including Genesee County.

UPDATE 6:47: "Sounds like (Byron and South Byron) fire's all set. Where do you want me to go next?" the deputy asks.