Summer camp for kids offered at YMCA June 29 through Sept. 4

Press release:

As with the Liberty Center for Youth, the Batavia City Youth Bureau and Genesee County YMCA are partnering once again to provide a safe child care option for the families of Batavia.

Due to the cancellation of the Batavia Youth Bureau's Summer Rec program until the 2021 summer season, The YMCA will be hosting summer camp at their branch beginning Monday, June 29th through Friday, Sept. 4th.

The YMCA offers a variety of care options to fit each families needs. Thanks to the United Way, the YMCA’s Annual Strong Communities Campaign, and personal donations, the YMCA has the opportunity to offer scholarship assistance to those who qualify.

The YMCA Scholarship Program provides confidential financial assistance for memberships and programs. Additionally the YMCA also accepts child care payment plans through the Department of Social Services. No one is denied services because of inability to pay.

Just as with Summer Rec, participants will still have free access to the summer feeding program being provided by the Batavia City School District with breakfast and lunch daily. Batavia School Nutritional Services is committed to providing well-balanced meals efficiently and effectively, while promoting healthy lifestyle choices, in addition to supporting a nurturing environment.

When a child has access to good nutrition, it empowers students to grow in body and mind. By supporting each building administration’s goals to serve students and staff professionally, we hope to support excellence in nutrition promoting lifelong health and wellness.

For more information on the Summer Feeding Program, please contact Susan Presher: School Lunch Director (585) 343-2480, ext. 1007.

Families may sign up for one week or multiple weeks. Care is offered daily 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. (half-day option runs 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.) for children ages 3-15.

Five Day Option, YMCA Member Rate $175, Non-Member Rate $220

Three Day Option, YMCA Member Rate $132, Non-Member Rate $165

Half Day Option (7 a.m. - 12 p.m.), YMCA Member Rate $70, Non-Member Rate $95

Weekly themes, activities and registrations packets can be found under the summer camp tab at: www.glowymca.org

For further information on camp programs, membership or financial aid, please reach out to Charitie Bruning, Child Care Director at [email protected]

Space is limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.