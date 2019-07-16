Tops Market in Le Roy held grand reopening today to unveil $1.6 million in renovations

Submitted photo and press release:

Today marked a new day for shoppers in the Le Roy community as Tops Friendly markets cut the ribbon on $1.6 million dollars in renovations in its hometown grocery store.

This impressive investment includes everything from new flooring, energy efficient equipment, and shopping carts, to a whole new interior décor, giving the store a refreshed and warm appearance. A Grand Reopening at the store, located at 128 W. Main St. took place at 11 a.m. today.

Shoppers found an expansion of Tops’ deli/carry out café areas with a remodeled seating area and bakery as well as a wider selection of natural and organic and gluten-free offerings conveniently integrated throughout the main aisles.

Throughout the store, shoppers also saw expanded refrigerated produce allowing for more variety and convenience, an increase of antibiotic-free meat and seafood selections, and a much larger selection of beers, including local favorites, in Tops Brew Market.

“I am so proud of the changes we have made to this store which will only enhance our customers shopping experience,” said Tom Brigham, store manager of the Le Roy Tops Friendly Market.

“You’ll find the store is designed to bring you more selection, more convenience, more organics, and more grab-and-go meals prepared fresh every day, all at a great value.”

Additionally Tops is proud to partner with more than 200 local growers. Some of these partners are family farms that have been growing for generations and many have been part of the Tops family for decades.

Fenton’s Produce, located in Batavia, brings our shoppers everything from corn, and potatoes, to summer squash, and peppers.

Tops has also been proud to support product grown by New York State farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which includes verification of safe food handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

An added bonus for Le Roy shoppers is the gas station conveniently located on the property. As customers shop at Tops, they’ll earn points toward fuel savings! Ready to fill up? Just scan your TOPS BonusPlus® card at the pump and watch your gas price drop! You’ll save 10 cents per gallon for every 100 GasPoints you redeem at a Tops Gas Station. With so many ways to earn, it’s easy to save 30, 40, 50 cents, even a dollar a gallon!

Le Roy Tops shoppers will also save time by using Tops Grocery Delivery services. With fast, online ordering, get your favorite items and the best deals in town that you love-delivered from our store to your door.