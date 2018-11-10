UPDATE: Mac needs a job -- prowling your premises
From the Volunteers for Animals:
Mac is in need of a cushy barn home or indoor/outdoor home with no young children. He is a great cat who just needs a job.
He is very playful but can be a bit rough at times. He is a young adult, up to date with vaccines and neutered.
There is no charge for an adoption fee and we ask that you confine him for a period of time until he has adjusted to his new surroundings.
If you are able to help out this guy, drop us an email at [email protected]
UPDATED Sunday, Nov. 11: Reader Wendy Castleman informs us that Mac has found a new home.
Mac has a new home!!!! Thanks to everyone for getting the word out about him. We greatly appreciate it.
