November 10, 2018 - 1:22pm

UPDATE: Mac needs a job -- prowling your premises

posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, animal rescue.

From the Volunteers for Animals:

Mac is in need of a cushy barn home or indoor/outdoor home with no young children. He is a great cat who just needs a job.

He is very playful but can be a bit rough at times. He is a young adult, up to date with vaccines and neutered.

There is no charge for an adoption fee and we ask that you confine him for a period of time until he has adjusted to his new surroundings.

If you are able to help out this guy, drop us an email at [email protected]

UPDATED Sunday, Nov. 11: Reader Wendy Castleman informs us that Mac has found a new home.

November 11, 2018 - 2:03pm
Wendy Castleman
Wendy Castleman's picture
Offline
Last seen: 9 hours 36 min ago
Joined: May 11 2008 - 4:33pm

Mac has a new home!!!! Thanks to everyone for getting the word out about him. We greatly appreciate it.

